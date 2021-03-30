Need to Know: Vaccine Delays, Garbage Pick-up, & Vaccination Clinics

COVID-19 Immunization Alert: Reminder of Moderna Shipment Delay

Impact of Moderna shipment delay:

Last week, Saskatchewan Health Authority was made aware that our next expected shipment of 21,300 Moderna vaccines would be delayed up to six days. This delay stems from the manufacturer and is outside of SHA control.

Some appointments already booked will be impacted; however the majority of patients will receive direct notification of their rescheduled appointment through text or email.

Read the rest of this announcement on the Saskatchewan Health Authority website: https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Pages/2021/March/COVID-19-Immunization-Alert-No-Changes-Mar-29.aspx

Weekly Garbage Collection Returns Next Week

Residents are reminded that starting on Monday, April 5, residential garbage collection moves back to weekly pick up.

Follow these four easy steps for properly using carts to keep staff safe and to help keep our roadways and alleys clean and litter free:

1) Fill it

· Bag or bundle all waste items, specifically tissues/napkins and cleaning wipes

· Keep cart lid closed

· Don’t overfill cart or leave loose items on the ground

2) Place it

· Roll cart out to the curb or alley by 7:30 a.m. on collection day

· Ensure proper cart placement to avoid manual handling by the driver

3) Space it

· Leave one metre around cart for collection trucks to empty properly

4) Store it

· Roll empty cart back in a secure location on property or against your fence after it has been collected

· Keep carts from blocking roadways and alleys

Visit Regina.ca/waste to sign up for waste collection reminders your way.

University of Regina serves as new mass vaccination clinic

As of yesterday, The University of Regina became the second COVID vaccine site for mass vaccination clinics for Phase 2.

The U of R-based clinic is located in Gym 2 on the east side of the kinesiology building. It will run until June, or beyond as required.

It will operate seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., but will extend those hours depending on vaccine supply and staffing resources.

As part of the government’s vaccine delivery strategy, Regina will have two mass immunization clinics along with potentially two drive-through clinics and one mobile clinic.