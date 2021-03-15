Need to Know: Vaccine Eligibility, Drive-thru Clinic, Survival Guide

COVID-19 vaccine booking eligibility is being expanded. Starting today (March 15th) at 8am , the Saskatchewan Health Authority Patient Booking System will now include:

Individuals 70 years of age and older provincially

People meeting this criteria can book their appointment online 24/7 using their health card at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine; or call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is reminding people in Regina that today, (March 15, 2021) that city will hold a drive-thru immunization clinic to vaccinate ONLY those aged 64 years of age (with a birthdate between March 16, 1956 and March 15, 1957) with the AstroZeneca vaccine. Security checkpoints will be on site to validate ages via proper identification.

The drive-thru will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. You cannot pre-book an appointment for the drive-thru clinics.

The clinic will be located at the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL) grounds.

Read the rest of this release on Saskatchewan Health Authority’s website: https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Pages/2021/March/Regina%E2%80%99s-Drive-Thru-Clinic-Opens-Monday-at-830-a-m.aspx

Regina Survival Guide: Resource revitalized to connect people with needed help

The COVID-19 pandemic has left more people looking for help with emergency food and shelter, so a resource has been taken over by the City of Regina to help those who don’t know where to turn.

Every day, hundreds of people rely on Regina soup kitchens, the Regina Food Bank and social agencies to help them with essential needs, so the Regina Survival Guide is now readily available on the City of Regina’s website.