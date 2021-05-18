Need to Know: Vaccine Eligibility, Maple Leaf Pool, SK Camping

Travel advisory for Regina-area lifted, effective immediately

The advisory against travel in and out of the Regina area has been lifted, the province said Monday.

Effective immediately, travel out of Regina and the following communities is once again permitted: Belle Plaine, Pense, Grand Coulee, Lumsden Beach, Regina Beach, Craven, Lumsden, Edenwold, Pilot Butte, White City, Balgonie, Kronau, Davin, Gray, Riceton, RM of Lajord, RM of Edenwold, RM of Sherwood, RM of Pense and the RM of Lumsden.

All other COVID-19 measures and public health orders remain in place.

COVID-19 Immunization Update effective May 18: Eligibility for First Dose Immunizations Moves to Age 16

Effective, 8:00 a.m., May 18, 2021, eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program for FIRST DOSES moves to 16 years of age and older for the entire province, including the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, pharmacies, drive-thru/walk-in, and mobile.

Regina's Maple Leaf pool to reopen June 14

The City of Regina is aiming to open the newly renovated Maple Leaf pool on June 14.

A grand opening will be held the following week, likely on June 22.

The city said it is considering all types of programming for the pool, including programming for seniors.

'Unprecedented' number of people booking Sask. campgrounds

With the May long weekend coming up, the provincial parks system is gearing up for a busy few days with an influx of first-time campers expected.

Booking started on April 12 with the two-week launch and in that time they had 43,000 bookings compared to 2019 when they had 26,000.

There is a liquor ban at all provincial campgrounds during the long weekend. Fire bans are also in place, but that could change for the weekend, depending on weather.

Saskatchewan Provincial Parks says sites are available during the week at most of the province’s 36 parks and there are some openings at certain parks on weekends. The July and August long weekend are fairly full.