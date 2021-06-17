Need to Know: Vaccine Eligibility, WHL Start Date, Eric Church Tickets

COVID-19 Immunization Update: Effective June 17, Second Dose Eligibility Drops to 45+ OR Anyone Immunized on or Before May 1; More First Dose Immunization Clinics Added Throughout the Province

As of June 16, there are more than 3,500 first dose immunization appointments available in Saskatoon and area. If enough residents receive their first vaccinations, the province will be able to enter Step 3 of Saskatchewan's Re-Opening Roadmap. The power to lift most, or all, public health restrictions is in your hands. If 70% of residents aged 18 and older have received their first dose vaccinations by June 20 we ​​​will move to Step 3 on July 11. If 70% of residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose vaccinations by June 20 we ​​​will move to Step 3 on July 11, and remove the remaining public health restrictions.

WHL Season to Start Oct. 1st with Fans in the Stands

The Western Hockey League has announced that the puck will drop on its 2021-22 season on Friday, Oct. 1.

The league is planning for a 68-game schedule with fans in the stands in all WHL markets, including the five teams in Saskatchewan. The regular season is scheduled to wrap in early April.

Eric Church Tickets on Sale Next Friday

Friday June 25th at 10:00 am - tickets go on sale to see Eric Church live at the SaskTel Centre for "The Gather Again Tour" Get yours online at www.EricChurch.com

Making the most of the long-awaited opportunity to “gather again,” for the first time in his career Church will adopt an in-the-round setup, with the stage at the centre of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible