Need to Know: Vaccine Pop- Ups, a drop in Crime, and 3 dose future?

The City of Regina continues to work in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) to offer pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics with a free ticket to the Queen City Ex.

Date: Thursday, July 29

Time: 4-8 p.m.

Location: Regent Outdoor Pool

Date: Friday, July 30

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Location: Buffalo Meadows Pool

SHA will have limited quantities of Moderna and Pfizer on site. Appointments at these locations are not available; they are first-come, first-served. Bring your valid health care card and identification.

Regina has recorded a drop in the severity of reported crimes from 2019 to 2020.

Regina reported a 20 per cent drop- the most significant decrease among census metropolitan areas.

Police say this is largely due to a decline in break and enters, theft under $5,000, theft of vehicles and fraud.

Chief Bray said overall these numbers are down, but as restrictions lift across the country, Canada may see an increase in 2021 numbers.

Sask's Health Minister says they're considering 3rd doses of AstraZeneca for those who want to travel internationally.

The province is looking into options after some countries haven't yet recognized mixing of vaccines or AstraZeneca double-doses.

It would not be necessary for travel within Canada.

Sask is still waiting for info from national health bodies on whether a 3rd dose of AstraZeneca will be recommended to travel internationally.