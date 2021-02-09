Need to Know: Vaccine Rollout, Checking your Exhausts, and CFL names

Sask. to announce next phase of vaccine rollout today

Saskatchewan is preparing to announce details on Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan today.

Phase 1 of the vaccine plan calls for over 190,000 frontline workers, long-term care residents and people living in remote locations to be vaccinated, which requires two doses of the vaccine.

The vaccine plan is said to be age-based, a plan that will have some allowance – small allowances – for some groups to be prioritized.

Saskatchewan’s current public health measures are set to expire on Feb. 19.

Sask. homeowners warned of carbon monoxide risks in freezing temperatures

SaskEnergy is reminding residents to check their exhausts for ice build up.

With extremely cold weather, water vapour leaving the chimney can freeze up and block the output, which can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning in the building.

Edmonton Football Team is down to 7 possible names

The Edmonton Football Team says it has a shortlist of seven candidates for its new name.

Elk, Evergreens, Evergolds, Eclipse, Elkhounds, Eagles and Elements are listed as possibilities on an online survey released Monday.