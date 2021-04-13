Need to Know: Vaccines, Canada's Farm Show, Data Overcharges

Canada’s Farm Show 2021 to go virtual

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) and the Canada’s Farm Show advisory board are excited to share the return of Canada’s Farm Show in 2021, moving to a virtual platform.

The two-day virtual event will take place on June 16th and 17th and has a stacked line-up of speakers and panels. The first day will focus on one of the show’s pillars, Innovation, and the state of the industry, while the second day will revolve around International Trade and Export. Both days will be filled with panels, keynotes, innovations showcase and the Ag Tech Challenge. The two-day event is free for all those who register.

The list of scheduled speakers include former Prime Minister, the Right Honourable, Stephen Harper, Saskatchewan’s 14th Premier, Brad Wall, financier and author, Lord Conrad Black and agrologist, agriculture consultant and entrepreneur, Robert Saik.

The full detailed schedule will be released throughout the coming weeks.

Registration of the virtual event opens today at canadasfarmshow.com

SaskTel will waive domestic data overage charges until June 30

SaskTel announced Monday it will waive overage charges until the end of June to assist those learning or working online as a result of COVID-19.

Domestic data overage will be waived for business or consumer customers on postpaid wireless, noSTRINGSPrepaid, wireless plans or SaskTel fusion Internet plans.

Vaccine available Tuesday, April 13 for 49-54 year olds ONLY at the Regina Drive-Thru

Effective 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, the drive-thru immunization clinic located in Regina will be open for those people who are aged 49, 50, 51, 52, 53 and 54 years old. Anyone who is not eligible will not be vaccinated at this time. Individuals 55 years of age and older can still receive vaccine by booking online or via telephone.

The drive-thru site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The wait time and current eligibility for the Regina clinic can be found here.

Sask. to begin vaccinating first responders, remaining healthcare workers

Saskatchewan made some changes to its age-based COVID-19 vaccine strategy Monday, announcing it will begin immunizing some frontline essential workers – but not all.

The province reported it will begin vaccinating police officers, firefighters and public health inspectors with the help of mobile vaccination clinics. Remaining health care workers will also receive first doses and pharmacies will be able to vaccinate its own employees in the coming weeks.

The Ministry of Health said vaccination of first responders will start in the next two weeks, as mobile vaccine clinics finish giving first doses to residents and staff in congregate living settings.

Grocery store staff will also be vaccinated at their store pharmacies. However, other occupational groups like teachers, remain excluded.

For full details https://regina.ctvnews.ca/sask-to-begin-vaccinating-first-responders-remaining-healthcare-workers-1.5384416