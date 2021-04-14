Need to Know: Vaccines, Country Thunder, Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Country Thunder Saskatchewan Has Been Postponed to 2022

In accordance with ongoing dialogue with public health officials and the provincial government; and the continued uncertainty surrounding the border closure, Country Thunder Saskatchewan is making plans to return to the Craven Valley next July 15-17, 2022.



The uncertainty for large-scale, festival-size gatherings, effective Covid 19 protocols which would ensure fan safety, and ongoing border and travel restrictions are just a few major challenges for music festival events which typically take well over a year of planning.



All tickets will be automatically honoured for 2022. Hold on to your tickets and Country Thunder will keep you updated.

COVID-19 Immunization Alert: Provincial Drive-Thru Clinic Eligibility Changes to 52-54 ONLY; Regina Drive Thru opening to 48-54; Eligibility for Booked Appointments Moves to 52 Years and Older, 40 Years+ In the Far North

Effective April 14, 2021 the Saskatchewan Health Authority will be changing the eligibility to drive-thru immunization clinics to ages 52-54, with the exception of Regina, which will be open to those aged 48-54.

Also starting today at 8 a.m. Pregnant women, youth aged 16 to 17 who are clinically extremely vulnerable and everyone over 40 in the Far North is also eligible for their first dose.

Pregnant women and the clinically extremely vulnerable group can expect a letter from their doctor.

Sir John A. Macdonald statue removed from Regina's Victoria Park

Yesterday morning the Sir John A. Macdonald statue was removed from Victoria Park.

The statue was to be moved into storage until it can be reinstalled in a new location, with additional context.

Regina's city council voted seven to four on March 31 to remove the statue. Public consultation will be done over the next few months, including through an https://beheard.regina.ca/