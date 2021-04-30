Need to Know: Vaccines Eligibility, Regina’s Farmers market, Taxes due

Regina’s Farmers Market Returns this weekend!

This Saturday Regina’s Farmers market will officially open for the season! The open-air Market will run from May 1st – Oct. 9th.

https://reginafarmersmarket.ca/

COVID-19 Immunization Alert Effective April 30: Eligibility for Immunizations Moves to Age 40 and Older, Opens to Additional Front-line Workers; Drive-Thru and Walk-In Schedule

Effective 8:00am, Apr. 30, 2021, eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program moves to age 40 and older, except for residents living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, where it remains at age 30 and older. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, drive-thru/walk-in, mobile, and pharmacy.

Approximately 10,000 appointments are currently available throughout the province for booked appointments at SHA clinics, in addition to pharmacy appointments, and drive-thru and walk-in clinics. Pharmacy immunization details can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.

The system will also open to priority employees on today.

The province identified remaining frontline workers as teachers and educational staff, correctional staff, border security agents, police officers, firefighters and frontline healthcare workers employed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority or private employers, such as dentists, optometrists and chiropractors.

Today is the deadline to file Income Tax

For those who earned $75,000 or less and accessed COVID-19 benefits, the CRA won’t charge interest on tax amounts owing until 2022.

But, if they miss the April 30 deadline, taxpayers will be hit with a 5 per cent penalty on the balance owing and an additional 1 per cent each month after.