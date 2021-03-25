Need to Know: Vaccines, Food delivery fees, VR Award

COVID-19 Immunization Alert: Eligibility for Booked Appointments Expanded

COVID-19 vaccine booking eligibility is being expanded once again in Saskatchewan. Starting today (March 25) at 8 a.m., eligible groups will be expanded to include all individuals 62 years of age and older, individuals 50 years of age and older living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, all remaining phase one health care workers, and people with underlying health conditions who are clinically extremely vulnerable through an eligibility letter.

Read the rest of this announcement on the Saskatchewan Health Authority website: https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Pages/2021/March/COVID-19-Immunization-Alert-Eligibility-Expanded-March-24.aspx

Sask. places cap on food delivery fees in move to support restaurants

The Government of Saskatchewan announced that it will place a cap on fees associated with food delivery, as a way to support restaurants that have had to close their dining rooms again in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions.

Delivery will now be capped at a maximum of 18 per cent of the order before tax. This cap applies to third-party delivery services, like Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats.

The province also said a cap of 10 per cent will be applied to pick-up fees.

This will be in effect from March 28 to April 30.

Sask. virtual reality game nominated for national award

A virtual reality (VR) video game produced in Saskatchewan has been nominated for an award at this year’s Canadian Game Awards.

Groove Gunner, developed by Regina-based BitCutter Studios, has been nominated for Best VR/AR game of the year.

It’s musical rhythm game with a premise similar to bigtime hits like Guitar Hero and Beat Sabre, but with a twist; when you play a song, targets come at you that you need to shoot on time. And bullets will come at you that are automatically timed, but you need to block them as well. So by shooting all the targets on time and blocking all the bullets you will be able to get the maximum score

It’s been nominated alongside StarWars: Squadrons, produced by Electronic Arts; Transformers VR Battle Arena from Minority Media; Slugterra VR from Dark Slope Studios, and Vetrix, produced by Pixel Racers.

The 2021 Canadian Game Awards show is April 9 and can be seen on Twitch and GINX TV Canada.