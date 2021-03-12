Need to Know: Vaccines, Pats, Humane Society Telethon. and Ice Fishing

COVID-19 Immunization Alert: Eligibility for booking expanded to ages 80-plus

Due to the successful launch of Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 booking system, booking eligibility is being expanded to include Saskatchewan residents ages 80 and over. Starting March 12 at 8 a.m., the Saskatchewan Health Authority Patient Booking System will expand COVID-19 vaccine appointment options to include individuals 80 years of age and older.

People meeting this criteria can book their appointment online 24/7 using their health card at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine; or call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5289) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Regina Pats open their season tonight!

Pats will start their 24-game bubble schedule tonight at 8:00 vs. P.A.

Catch the game on https://whl.ca/whllive

The 33rd Annual Regina Humane Society Telethon is this Sunday!

The 33rd Annual Regina Humane Society Telethon, presented by Access Communications Co-operative, is airing live Sunday, March 14th, 2021 on AccessNow from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. or via live stream at myaccess.ca.

This three-hour broadcast will feature special behind-the-scenes looks at RHS operations, adoptable pets, tips, news and advice as well as many adoption and rescue stories. With a goal of raising $65,000, you can assist by making your donation today! We even have special prizes for school classes and businesses raising the most pledges that includes a visit from one of our grateful shelter pets!

Saskatchewan ice fishers to remove shelters by March 15th deadline

With the ice fishing season coming to an end, the Government of Saskatchewan is reminding residents to remove their ice fishing shelters by their region’s deadline.

All ice fishing shelters south of Highway 16 must be removed by March 15 while all of the shelters north of the highway have until March 31.