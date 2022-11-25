Need To Know: Vanier Cup, SGI, Payroll Ends today

U of S Huskies to meet Rouge et Or in Vanier Cup

This will be the fifth meeting between the Huskies and Rouge et Or and the third in the Vanier Cup when they play this Saturday at Noon in London Ont.

The Saskatchewan Huskies are back in the Vanier Cup.After last season's heartbreaking defeat to the Western Mustangs in last year's Vanier Cup, the focus of the program has been a return to this exact stage — the biggest and brightest stage in Canadian university football. The Huskies accomplished said goal this past weekend, thanks to a 36-19 win over the St. Francis Xavier X-Men in the Uteck Bowl.

The Huskies are hoping that they can take that next step on Saturday afternoon and win their fourth national championship in program history.

5,175 drivers caught speeding in October: SGI

There were 5,175 speeding tickets handed out to Saskatchewan drivers during the month of October, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance’s (SGI) Traffic Safety Spotlight.

Of the 5,175 tickets, 243 were for exceeding the speed limit by greater than 35 km/hr, 54 tickets were for exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/hr, 151 tickets were for speeding in a school zone and 286 tickets were for going over 60 km/he when passing an emergency vehicle, highway worker, or tow truck.

Tickets for exceeding the speed limit by more than 35 km/hr start at $538. Tickets for exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/hr start at $809 and comes with a vehicle impoundment for seven days

