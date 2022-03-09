Need to Know: Virtual Healthcare, Lotto Max, Tampon Tuesday

Long-term virtual healthcare strategy

The Saskatchewan government is looking to develop a long-term provincial strategy around virtual care.

Virtual care can be accessed over the phone, through text, by email or during a video chat.

The province is launching a public engagement survey and poll to gain feedback from patients and health care providers.

You can visit virtualcare.saskatchewan.ca to participate.

Yorkton resident wins $20M jackpot on lottery ticket

A Yorkton resident is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire after winning a $20 million jackpot.

Sask Lotteries said the winner of a $20 million LOTTO MAX jackpot will be introduced and presented with their cheque on Wednesday, in Regina.

The ticket draw was announced in February.

Tampon Tuesday campaign started yesterday

United Way Regina is pushing to reduce the stigma around menstruation and increase access to associated hygiene products.

The organization is part of the nationwide Tampon Tuesday campaign, a simultaneous cross-country collection drive for tampons, pads, liners, other related sanitary products and monetary donations. It runs in Regina March 9-31.

Donations are being accepted at: Shoppers Drug Marts, Regina Public Library branches and the United Way office, although people are being told to call ahead as it remains closed due to COVID-19.

The products will be distributed through: Family Service Regina, the YWCA, Sofia House, Transition House, Mobile Crisis Services and some high schools.