Need to Know: Walk-in Clinics, Outdoor Family Fun, & Spring Cleaning

COVID-19 Immunization Alert: New clinics launching Today, eligibility for booked appointments unchanged

Moose Jaw

Walk-in Clinic

250 Thatcher Ave (Exhibition Grounds)

April 7-8

8:30am – 7:30pm

The drive-thru and walk-in clinics will be on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is necessary, residents can attend at their convenience. ONLY those 55 years of age and older on the date of immunization will receive vaccine.

Additional details for drive-thru and walk-in clinics, including the most up-to-date wait times can be found at: www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax

Outdoor Family Fun during the Easter Break

The City of Regina is pleased to announce free outdoor, EGG-citing Easter Days activities taking place over the spring break at several of our Leisure Centres.

Pre-registration is required for classic outdoor games and Easter fun for all ages. Visit Regina.ca/winterfun to book a time:

• April 7 – mâmawêyatitân centre

• April 8 – North West Leisure Centre

• April 9 – South Leisure Centre

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has reviewed and approved these outdoor activities, and they are aligned with provincial health orders. The outdoor activity area will be limited to ten individuals at a time. Physical distancing with others outside your household bubble must be maintained. Masks are required. Staff will be onsite to ensure safety protocols are respected.

Visit Regina.ca/winterfun for more information.

Watch for Litter Clean-up Crews Working Alongside Ring Road

As part of the City’s annual spring cleanup, work crews will begin collecting litter alongside the Ring Road and other high-speed roadways this week. For their safety, the City is reminding drivers to slow down when passing workers.