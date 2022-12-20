Need to Know: Warming Spaces, SGI Scam, Donations to Carmichael

Warming Spaces and Services

During extreme cold, multiple locations throughout Regina offer space and services to those in need.

Click https://bit.ly/3FwR3t9 for locations, hours and services.

If you see someone in urgent need, call the Mobile Crisis Services Helpline at 306-757-0127 available 24/7.

SGI warns of refund scam

A refund scam involving Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is circulating, prompting the insurance company to issue a warning via social media.

SGI said people are receiving a text message informing them they are receiving a refund.

The text includes a link that SGI is warning people to not click on.

SGI said those who have clicked on the link should contact their bank to monitor for fraudulent activity.

Merry Mitt-Mas & Happy Toque Year

With temperatures continuing to drop through the week we continue to accept donations of mitts, gloves, toques, scarves, and any other warm clothing at our office (4303 South Albert) that will be donated to Carmichael Outreach.