Need to Know: Wascana Winter Festival, Pats Schedule Changes, Free Fishing Weekend

Wascana Winter Festival Returns Sunday and Monday

Regina's much-loved winter festival Waskimo is being reborn as the Wascana Winter Festival. On the lake and throughout Wascana Park. Plan to join us for all the fun Family Day weekend Sunday and Monday, February 20-21.

All events will be held outdoors in Wascana Park.

For a full schedule: https://www.wascanawinterfest.ca/things-to-do

Pats Schedule Changes

The Western Hockey League announced today the 2022 WHL Playoffs will begin Friday, April 22, allowing for an update to the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season schedule, including the rescheduling of previously postponed regular season games.

Six of these updates affect the Regina Pats: two are home games and four are road games (home changes in bold below). The new dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday, April 5

Regina at Brandon, 7 p.m. CST (originally scheduled for Saturday, January 22)

Friday, April 8

Regina at Swift Current, 7 p.m. CST (originally scheduled for Monday, March 7)

Saturday, April 9

Prince Albert at Regina, 7 p.m. CST (originally scheduled for Friday, January 28)

Thursday, April 14

Regina at Winnipeg (originally scheduled for Tuesday, February 15)

Friday, April 15

Regina at Winnipeg (originally scheduled for Sunday, March 20)

Sunday, April 17

Moose Jaw at Regina, 4 p.m. CST (originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 9)

Free Fishing Weekend

During the province’s annual winter free fishing weekend, from February 19-21 this year, Saskatchewan residents and visitors can fish provincial waterbodies that have an open sport fishing season without buying a fishing licence.

All other sport fishing regulations apply.

Please note that free fishing weekend only applies to provincial waterbodies outside of the national parks.

For more information about fishing in Saskatchewan, check the Anglers Guide.