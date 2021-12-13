Need to Know: Wascana Work, Bedard to Represent Canada, Product Advisory

City Making Water Quality Improvements in Wascana View Park

Starting today, December 13, City crews will be removing excess vegetation in the Wascana View Park Pond in the city’s southeast. Removing vegetation, which is currently blocking and restricting water flow, will improve water quality, increase water levels, and prevent flooding.

The City will install a temporary road to allow equipment to access the site, and to protect the multi-use pathway and nearby turf areas. Multi-use pathway access will be restricted as we complete our work, which is expected to take three weeks, weather permitting. We ask residents to avoid this area until construction is complete.

Residents may notice an unpleasant odour around the pond as we remove this organic material.

This project is scheduled for this time of year as colder weather allows City crews to access the pond with less impact on nearby turf, the multi-use pathway and wildlife.

Regina Pats star Connor Bedard to represent Canada at World Juniors

Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard is included in Team Canada’s 25-player roster for the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.

Bedard is the lone 16-year-old to make Team Canada this year. The last 16-year-old to make the team was Connor McDavid in 2014.

Canada opens up tournament play on Dec. 26 against the Czech Republic.

Costco issues product advisory on dog advent calendar

Costco has issued a product advisory for a treat advent calendar for dogs, urging anyone who purchased it to stop feeding the treats to their pets.

In a product advisory posted to their website, Costco said anyone who purchased the Irish Rover 2021 Advent Calendar for Dogs (item 2462182) at a Costco warehouse or on Costco.ca between Oct. 1 and Dec. 8 should stop feeding their pets the treats immediately “out of an abundance of caution.”

For more information, Costco members are asked to contact Irish Dog Foods at info@irishdogfoods.com or by telephone at 888-671-8851.