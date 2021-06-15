Need to Know: Water Drive, City going Green, CFL is back!!

Help us ensure that community members that need it, have access to clean, fresh water.

Today is the last day to drop off water from 6 AM to 6 PM, as we collect water donations in support of Regina's Community Fridge. Bring your donations to the Pure Country studio (4303 Albert St South) and slide your water onto the bed of the Pure Country Station truck for a contactless drop-off!

City Facilities Getting into the Green Routine

Over the next few months, residents will start to see new waste bins popping up at City outdoor pools, parks, golf courses and more. Recyclable material like plastic food and drink containers and compostable material like food waste and paper towel will all have a place for disposal in the new sorting bins. The new bins make it easier than ever to get into the “Green Routine”.

CFL return to play

Rider Nation could be returning to Mosaic Stadium in August after the CFL announced the 2021 season is slated to start on Aug. 5.

The CFL’s board of governors approved the start date and 14-game schedule Monday.

Players will arrive in the province in a few weeks and training camp will start in Regina on July 10 after a quarantine and testing period.

Capacity restrictions will be lifted once the province enters phase three of its reopening plan, which will be triggered when 70 per cent of people age 18 and older receive their first dose of the vaccine.

The 14-game schedule is expected to be released Tuesday.