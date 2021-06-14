Need to Know: Water Drive, Vaccines, CFL Season

Help us ensure that community members that need it, have access to clean, fresh water.

Join us Monday & Tuesday from 6 AM to 6 PM, as we collect water donations in support of Regina's Community Fridge. Bring your donations to the Pure Country studio (4303 Albert St South) and slide your water onto the bed of the Pure Country Station truck for a contactless drop-off!

Effective, 8:00 a.m., June 14, 2021, the Saskatchewan Health Authority has accelerated access to second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who is 50 years and older OR who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before April 15.

Saskatchewan is on the way to returning to normal as part of Saskatchewan’s Re-Opening Roadmap, but we can’t stop now. If 70% of residents aged 18 and older have received their first dose by June 20 we can move to Step 3 on July 11, removing most public health restrictions. More importantly, if we can achieve 70% first dose immunization for all those 12 and older, it is possible that as early as July 11, all public health restrictions will be lifted and we can begin to put the pandemic behind us.

Right now every resident aged 12 and older is eligible for their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and you are encouraged to get immunized today. Not only are you contributing to the end of the pandemic, you are helping to save lives, including your own.

Board of Governors Vote today on the future of the CFL Season

The group will discuss how the 2021 season will look with a possible 16 weeks from August 5th to the December 12 Grey Cup in Hamilton with teams playing a 14 game season. It is likely the board will approve it.

Also on the table is a possibility of a playoff structure that would eliminate divisions for playoffs with 8 teams making the post season and would see 6 games instead of the usual 4 before the Grey Cup.