Need to Know: Water Meter Upgrade, Local Performers for the Grey Cup, Sept. 19th Holidays

Water Meter Upgrade Project Begins Three-Year Infrastructure Improvement Project

The City of Regina will soon begin installing new water meters throughout the city in a major upgrade project. The new system will collect faster, near real-time information about water consumption which enables customers to manage and conserve water use, as well as help detect water leaks.

The new technology promotes environmental sustainability by eliminating the need for the meter reading vehicles that are currently used to collect drive-by meter reads. This will result in a reduction of approximately 10 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions per year.

Installation Process

Neptune Technology Group has been contracted to install meters on behalf of the City over the next three years. Starting in October 2022, work will take place systematically, ward by ward. As Neptune progresses into a new ward, customers will receive a booklet in the mail to let them know that it is time to book a meter upgrade appointment.

The technician will upgrade the water meter inside the property and install a radio transmitter on the outside of the home/business.

Visit Regina.ca/watermeter for information.

Grey Cup Festival is looking for Local Performers

The Grey Cup Festival is looking for several different entertainment acts to bring their all to the stage. This can include but not be limited to bands, dancers, and novelty shows. Selected acts will have the opportunity to perform a 35-45 minute set in front of CFL fans from around the country and earn a modest honorarium.

For details: https://www.greycupfestival.ca/communitystage/

Sept. 19 not designated a public statutory holiday: Government of Sask.

The Government of Saskatchewan proclaimed Monday, Sept. 19 as a day of commemoration for Queen Elizabeth II, but did not designate it as a provincial public statuary holiday.

A memorial service is set for 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Regina. Flags in the province will remain at half-mast until sunset on Sept. 19.

The provincial government noted that books of condolence will continue to be avaiable at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building, Government House, at Regina and Saskatoon City Halls as well as on the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan's website.