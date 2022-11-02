Need to Know: WHL Player of the Month, Telemiracle Video Contest, Riders fire Maas

Bedard named WHL Player of the Month

The Western Hockey League announced that Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the months of September and October.

Bedard, who last week was named an ‘A’ rated prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, led all WHL skaters with 29 points (13G-16A) through September and October, finishing last month on a 14-game point streak.

Bedard begins the month of November leading all WHL skaters in goals (13), assists (16), points (29), game-winning goals (five) and shots on goal (91).

Telemiracle Video Contest

The TeleMiracle Video Contest is open to Saskatchewan students in Grades 4-12!

The video must not exceed 2 minutes in length, and will follow the theme of “What is TeleMiracle and where does the money go?”

Winning and runner up videos will be shared on TeleMiracle’s social media. While the overall winning video will be highlighted on the show as well as a video call with the Cast during TeleMiracle.

For details: telemiracle.com/ video-contest

Riders fire OC Jason Maas; Dickenson and O'Day returning for 2023

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced that offensive coordinator Jason Maas has been relieved of his duties.

The team also said that head coach Craig Dickenson will return for the 2023 season.

Jeremy O'Day will also be back in 2023 for his fifth season as general manager and vice president of football operations, the Riders said.

The team also announced the release of offensive line coach Steven Sorrells and announced that receiver coach Travis Moore would also not return in 2023.

Dickenson and O'Day's current contracts expire after the 2023 season.