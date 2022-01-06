Need to Know: WHL Postponements, Snow Plowing Paused, Pandemic Protocols

WHL Announces Postponement of Four Games including Pats

The Western Hockey League announced the postponement of four WHL Regular Season games as a result of multiple players and staff being added to the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID-19.

The following four (4) WHL Regular Season games have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date:

Friday, January 7

• Regina at Saskatoon

• Victoria at Prince George

Saturday, January 8

• Saskatoon at Regina

• Victoria at Prince George

The WHL is working in consultation with the WHL Chief Medical Officer regarding the players and staff entered into WHL COVID-19 Protocols. Additional test results are pending and further information will be provided when it is available.

Residential Roads Snow Plow Paused

As a result of this week’s snowfall and the anticipated snow later this week, City crews have switched to a systematic plow and temporarily paused the Residential Roads Snow Plow that started earlier this week.

A systematic plow means crews are plowing and applying ice control to Category 1-3 roads starting with high-volume, high-speed roads, followed by transit routes, collector and arterial roads, as well removing snow ridges from school loading zones when school is not in session.

On Sunday, January 9, crews will return to complete the Residential Roads Snow Plow between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day until complete. This is anticipated to take eight days, weather permitting. Roads which were already plowed during the Residential Snow Plow will not be plowed again at this time.

Please visit Regina.ca/winter for an updated Residential Roads Snow Plow map.

Pandemic protocols remain unchanged in Sask. schools

Pandemic protocols in Saskatchewan schools will remain mostly unchanged, according to the province’s education minister.

New guidelines around reporting a positive rapid antigen test result were announced by the Government of Saskatchewan on Wednesday. If a positive rapid or PCR test result is received, staff and students are to report the result to their local school office. The school will then send a notification to those who may be considered close contacts.

