Need to Know: WHL Return to Team Activities, Lotto Max win in SK, & Winter Games Cancelled

WHL Announces Return to Team Activities for Three Clubs

The Western Hockey League announced today that the Moose Jaw Warriors, Regina Pats, and Tri-City Americans have all been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with WHL COVID- 19 Protocols. 

Regina Pats Tuesday match-up vs. Calgary is still postponed but the team returns to action Saturday in Winnipeg.

 

$50M Lotto Max ticket sold in Saskatoon

A Lotto Max ticket sold in Saskatoon matched all seven numbers in Friday night's draw — making it worth $50 million.

 

Winter Games Cancelled

The Saskatchewan Winter Games were officially cancelled late Friday afternoon. The event was scheduled for February in Regina with about 1,500 young athletes competing.

