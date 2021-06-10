Need to Know:WHL Rookie of the Year, Vaccine Update, & Old Costco Site

Connor Bedard named WHL Rookie of the Year

WHL’s first exceptional status player posted 28 points in 15 games

An exceptional season has landed Connor Bedard a major WHL award.

Bedard was announced Tuesday as the WHL's 2020-21 Rookie of the Year, claiming the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy after posting 12 goals and 16 assists to lead all first-year players in scoring.

Public Service Announcement: COVID-19 Immunization Update Effective June 10, Second Doses Eligibility Drops to 55+ OR Anyone Immunized on or Before April 7; Additional Appointments Added to Patient Booking System

Effective, 8:00 a.m., June 10, 2021, the Saskatchewan Health Authority has accelerated access to second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who is 55 years and older OR who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before April 7.

Car dealership to take over former Costco site

Regina City council approved the redevelopment of the former Costco Wholesale site into a car dealership for Regina Auto Gallery at its meeting on Wednesday.

The property and building at 665 University Park Dr. is still vacant.

The dealership is expected to be 15,410 square metres, which includes 11,010 square metres of indoor retail space and 4,400 square metres of outdoor retail space. No plans have been made to make additions to the existing building.