Need to Know: WHL Top Defenceman, Farmers Market Entrance, Street Sweeping

Pats Player Scores Top Defenceman

The Western Hockey League announced Tuesday that Regina Pats 2003-born defenceman Stanislav Svozil has been named the Eastern Division Top Defenceman for the 2022-23 season.

Svozil, 20, finished the regular season top-3 in the WHL amongst defencemen in numerous categories. He ranked first in power play assists (36), second in assists (67), second in points per-game (1.39), and third in points (78), all while playing in just 56 games. In the playoffs, Svozil recorded 13 points (4G-9A) in seven games, finishing second amongst all skaters in first-round scoring.

Farmers Market Entrance

If you’re headed to the Regina Farmers Market Saturday (April 15th), please use the Tim Hortons doors ONLY at the Real District.

The Co-operators Centre main entrance will be unavailable to market visitors, as another event will be taking place.

Both entrance will be available for use once again for the April 22nd and 29th markets.

Spring Street Sweeping Begins - Get alerts to move your car!

It’s time for spring cleaning and that includes our street sweeping crews. Sweepers will begin this week on boulevards and medians before moving into residential neighbourhoods.

Starting April 17, crews will begin sweeping high traffic roads like Lewvan and Ring Road then move into neighbourhoods in the downtown, Cathedral, General Hospital and Heritage areas. In May, crews will move into more residential neighbourhoods and further updates will be provided.

During the first phase of the sweep, vehicles parked in a no-parking zone may be ticketed $120 and towed. Watch for No-Parking signs in your neighbourhood. Residents are reminded to park off-street on scheduled days to help ensure crews can sweep the entire road.

It’s easy to know when crews will be in your neighbourhood! Download the Sweep&Plow App to get alerts to move your car or sign up for custom notifications by email or phone at Regina.ca/sweep.