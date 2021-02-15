Need to Know: WHL, Uber expanding, & a safer Regina

Western Hockey League to host East Division hub in Regina

The Western Hockey League announced it has been granted approval by Saskatchewan public health officials to host a hockey hub in Regina.

The league’s seven Saskatchewan and Manitoba teams – which make up the East Division – will open their 24-game regular season in the Queen City on Friday, Mar. 12.

In a press release, the WHL said it has agreed to play all East Division games during the 2020-21 regular season at the Brandt Centre, under an approved WHL Hub Center model. Practices will take place at the Co-operators Centre.

No fans will be allowed. The WHL said it will soon announce a new live-streaming service, so fans can watch games at home.

City Seeking Input to Make Regina Safer for All

Survey to Reveal How Residents Feel About Community Safety & Well-being

The City of Regina asks residents to build a stronger community together by helping develop Regina’s first-ever comprehensive Community Safety & Well-being (CSWB) Plan. The first opportunity to participate begins today with the launch of a new online community survey on Be Heard Regina.

The City is partnering with the Canadian Municipal Network on Crime Prevention to develop the CSWB Plan. In addition to the community survey, over the next few months, focused conversations will take place with a broad range of stakeholder groups including, but not limited to, youth, seniors, women, Indigenous residents, newcomers, community service providers and residents within a number of Regina neighbourhoods.

The final report for Regina’s Community Safety & Well-being Plan is scheduled to be delivered to Council for consideration by September 2021.

Visit Be Heard Regina or Regina.ca/wellbeing to take the survey or learn more.

Uber expands service area to include RM of Edenwold, surrounding communities

Uber has expanded its Regina service area to include the RM of Edenwold and the surrounding area, the company announced in a news release.

Regina-based drivers are now able to pick up and drop off in the expanded service area. The service area now includes communities around Regina including Lumsden, Pilot Butte, White City, Emerald Park and Balgonie.