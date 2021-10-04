Need to Know: Winter Closures, Sisters in Spirit Walk, Parks Survey

City of Regina Outdoor Spaces - Preparing for Winter Closures

City of Regina outdoor maintenance crews are preparing our outdoor parks and open spaces for winter temperatures. Winter closures are now beginning to take effect including:

Golf Courses

Lakeview Par 3 - Sunday, October 3

Joanne Goulet - Monday, October 11

Tor Hill - Friday, October 15

Murray - Sunday, October 17

All golf courses will close at end-of-day on the above dates.

Parks and open spaces are available year-round to support recreation experiences for our community. Winter 2021-2022 will have many opportunities to get outside and active. Visit Regina.ca/recreation to find out more.

Sisters in Spirit Walk



All are welcome at the Sisters in Spirit Walk today (Oct. 4th), in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Gathering begins at 1:00 p.m north of RPS Headquarters West (The old STC building) on the parking lot west of Osler Street and north of Saskatchewan Drive. The walk is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m., heading to the Place of Reflection at the RCMP Heritage Center. After arriving, Elder Diane Kaiswatum will offer prayer.



Participants are required to arrange their own transportation from the Place of Reflection. All participants are required to wear a mask.



Facebook users can find up to date details at: https://fb.me/e/1joXLZqmG

Help Shape Regina’s Parks and Open Spaces - Take the Parks Master Plan Survey

Regina has 318 parks and a total of 1,324 hectares of parkland – that’s more than 13 square kilometres. The City of Regina invites residents to complete a short survey on Regina’s parks and open spaces. The information collected will help to develop the City’s Parks Master Plan.

The Parks Master Plan will provide a clear path to sustain, improve and develop Regina’s parks. The plan will complement the recently completed Recreation Master Plan, which concentrates on recreation programs and infrastructure.

Better understanding how residents use our park system, ways to increase winter usage and diving into issues that residents’ think the plan should focus on are a few topics we are asking about.

You are invited to visit Regina.ca to find more information on the project and the survey. The survey will take approximately five minutes to complete and closes on Monday, October 11.