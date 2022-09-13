Need to Know: Winter Initiatives Grant, Juke Box Mania, Banding Trees

Winter Initiatives Grant

This is your last chance to apply for the Winter Initiatives Grant!

To help you make winter in Regina fun and inclusive. The City is providing funding for all sorts of ideas: art or lighting displays, contests, community events and more.

You can receive between $500 to $5,000 for your project! Deadline to apply is September 15.

https://www.regina.ca/about-regina/grants-scholarships/community-investment-grants/winter-initiative-grant/?fbclid=IwAR25MFhmlCHUdVmY7IiFStwXM2CvAraf54BlEPTB202UhXX3fOCd3nPCgkM

Juke Box Mania

Just a handful of tables left!!

Be a part of a captivating, entertaining, and fast-paced evening. Gather a team of eight family members, friends, or colleagues as part of your team, and answer questions on musical songs, artists, and trivia for prizes all happening October 21!

All funds raised at Jukebox Mania support the programs and services offered by Family Service Regina.

Get your table today, before we're sold out!

https://www.canadahelps.org/.../events/jukebox-mania-2022-3/

Banding Trees

Now is the time to band your trees. Banding Elms, Manitoba Maples and fruit trees helps reduce the population of cankerworms next spring.

By stopping one adult cankerworm from laying eggs, tree banding can prevent up to 400 larvae in the spring.

More information at https://www.regina.ca/home-property/tree-yard/trees/