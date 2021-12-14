Need to Know: Winter Leisure Guide, Garbage Collection, Teddy Bear Toss
Registration for winter recreation and leisure programs starts today
Registration for winter recreation and leisure programs begins today at 7 a.m.!
With new activities for all ages this winter, including ‘Surprise Activity & Swim’ for preschool aged children, ‘Manga Studio’ for teens ages 13-16, and ‘Basket Weaving’ for adults.
For details to register: https://www.regina.ca/parks-recreation-culture/classes-programs/
Weekly Garbage Collection during Holiday Season
Starting December 20, garbage will be collected weekly. Standard winter biweekly garbage collection will be reinstated starting January 3.
Over 1,800 Teddy Bears on their Way to Regina Kids
After a two year-interruption, the Regina Pats held the classic Teddy Bear Toss Night on Friday at the Brandt Centre.
Fans of the blue and red once again showed their generosity by tossing 1,896 stuffed toys onto the ice during the first period on a goal from Tanner Howe.
Teddy Bears, socks, and blankets were donated to the Salvation Army.
