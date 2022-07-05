Need to Know: Women's U18 Football Championships, Airline Delays, SK Welcomes displaced Ukrainians

Regina plays host to inaugural Women's U18 National Football Championships

The first-ever Women’s National Under 18 Football Championships are taking place in Regina at Mosaic Stadium.

The event began on July 1 and runs until the ninth with every single match taking place at Mosaic.

Teams from five provinces are taking part in the inaugural championships: Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick.

Team Saskatchewan is 2-0 so far at the tournament after defeating New Brunswick and Manitoba.

Team Saskatchewan will play two more round-robin games on Wednesday, against Ontario and Alberta.

The top two teams in the tournament will face off in the gold medal game at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Canadian airlines, airports top global list of delays over the weekend

Canadian airlines and airports claimed top spots in flight delays over the July long weekend, notching more than nearly any other around the world.

Air Canada ranked No. 1 in delays on Saturday and Sunday as two-thirds of its flights - 717 trips in total - landed late, according to tracking service FlightAware. At 67 per cent on Sunday, it was more than 14 percentage points above the three carriers tied for second place, two of which are Air Canada-affiliated.

Air Canada said last week it will cut more than 15 per cent of its summer schedule, or nearly 10,000 flights in July and August, affecting hundreds of thousands of passengers as the country's aviation network sags under an overwhelming travel resurgence.

Regina welcomed charter flight with 230 displaced Ukrainians

This was the first charter flight with displaced Ukrainians to land in Saskatchewan. It is coming from Warsaw where many families have taken refuge from the war. The Regina Ukrainian community is ready to extend a helping hand.

The Monday flight is the first of several expected to land in Saskatchewan in the coming months.

The Saskatchewan government has committed over $300,000 toward the resettlement effort, including quick access to heath cards and drivers licenses for the new residents.