Need To Know: World Junior Players, Pats Jerseys, 5G

Regina Pats’ star Connor Bedard is among three Saskatchewan-based players invited to attend Hockey Canada’s selection camp for the World Junior Hockey Championships.

Moose Jaw Warriors captain and defensive work horse Daemon Hunt also got the call to join selection camp.

Hunt will be joined at the defensive position by Prince Albert Raiders star Kaiden Guhle.

Hockey Canada’s selection camp takes place in Calgary from Dec. 9-13.

Canada will play two selection camp games on Dec. 11 and 12.

The World Junior Hockey Championships will be held in Red Deer and Edmonton from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

Pats to Wear Jerseys Designed by 15-year-old Season Ticket Holder Saturday Night.

Allery Lang, a 15-year-old Regina student took part in the Real Canadian Superstore Leave Your Mark Design a Jersey Contest was a CHL-wide promotion to encourage fans to create a jersey for their team.

Lang’s designed game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off with all proceeds raised supporting President’s Choice Children’s Charity in the fight against childhood hunger.

You can bid on the jersey's now!

www.32auctions.com/Pats-CHL-Leave-Your-Mark

Samsung is opening an office in Regina, working with Sasktel to start deploying 5G across Saskatchewan.

Samsung will supply all hardware, software and expertise to deploy 5G technology in the province.

SaskTel said it plans to deploy a 5G network on a limited basis by the end of 2021, with further development in Regina and Saskatoon in 2022.

Over the next five years, SaskTel projects to invest approximately $500 million into 5G technology across the province and add around 70 positions in support of the new effort as well.