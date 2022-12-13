Need to Know: World Junior Roster, Former Riders Coach passed away, Weekly Garbage Collection

World Junior Roster

Hockey Canada has unveiled the 22 players who will wear the Maple Leaf with Canada’s National Junior Team at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, with Pats captain Connor Bedard being named to the squad as the tournament begins Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Halifax, N.S., and Moncton, N.B.

Also representing Canada will be two Saskatchewan players with Nolan Allen (Davidson) and Kevin Korchinski (Saskatoon) cracking the roster! Allen and Korchinski both play with Seattle in the WHL.

Former Riders head coach, John Gregory has passed away

John Gregory, former head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who led the green and white to the 1989 Grey Cup, has died. He was 84.

“He will be remembered as an incredible coach and even better person,” the Rider’s tweeted on Monday.

Gregory, originally from Webster City, Iowa, migrated to the Canadian Football League following a coaching career in the U.S.

The team said donations in Gregory's name can be sent to everykidsport.org or kidsportcanada.ca in lieu of flowers.

Weekly Garbage Collection Returns

Weekly garbage collection returns over the holiday season from December 19 to December 30, 2022. It will switch back to biweekly garbage collection over the winter months from January 2 until March 31, 2023.

The additional holiday garbage pickup does not apply to participants of the food and yard waste pilot service. All recycling and food and yard waste will be picked up as usual.

Residents can sign up to receive free reminders that tell them when garbage, recycling and food and yard waste will be collected. To sign up for notifications, visit Regina.ca/waste or download the Regina Waste App.