Need to Know: World Juniors & Crime Stoppers

Regina Crime Stoppers received the third-highest number of tips they have ever recorded in 2020.

The crime-fighting organization got 1,125 tips last year, a 13 per cent decrease from last year's record total of 1,295.

The tips led to 13 arrests, 30 charges and 52 cases being closed — that's down from last year's total of 25 arrests, 62 charges and 58 cases closed.

Canada, USA gold medal final to feature Cozens, Zegras showdown

Dylan Cozens and Trevor Zegras both sit at 16 points for the tournament and both will be looking to earn the scoring title with Canada and USA facing off in the final.

The Gold Medal game goes tonight at 8:30 as Canada looks for their 2nd straight gold at the world juniors!

Finland and Russia will play for the Bronze.