Need to Know: World Juniors, Cyber Attack, Riders Contract Extenstions

Connor Bedard joins elite company, Canada routs Austria

Connor Bedard became the youngest player at the World Juniors to score four goals in one game Tuesday night.

Bedard's four goals helped Canada to a 11-2 rout of Austria.

Bedard joined Mario Lemieux (1983), Simon Gagne (1999), Brayden Schenn (2010), Taylor Raddysh (2016) and Maxime Comtois (2018) in the Canadian junior men's record books for the most goals scored in a single game.

On top of scoring four goals, Bedard became the first 16-year-old Canadian to score a hat-trick since Wayne Gretzky did it in 1977.

SLGA targeted in Christmas Day cyber attack

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) is investigating following a cyber attack on Christmas Day.

SLGA said it was the subject of a “cyber security incident” on Dec. 25, which impacted its computer systems, according to a news release.

At the moment, SLGA does not believe the security of any customer, employee or other personal data has been “misused.” It is working to assess the impact of the attack on the organizations operations.

Roughriders extend DB Nick Marshall, LB Micah Teitz

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Nick Marshall and linebacker Micah Teitz to contract extensions.

Marshall, a 2021 West Division All Star, played all 14 regular season games and two playoff games this year.

The 29-year-old Auburn University product co-led the Riders with a team-high three interceptions. He also registered 30 tackles and a touchdown in 2021.

Teitz, a 25-year-old linebacker from Calgary, is returning to the Riders after a breakout season where he was nominated as the Roughriders’ Most Outstanding Canadian.