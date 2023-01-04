Need to Know: World Juniors, New Outdoor Rink, Gift it Forward

Canada prepares for United States in semis at World Juniors

Canada takes on the United States tonight in the semifinal at the World Junior Hockey Championship!

The rivalry between Canada and the United States is arguably the best in junior hockey. The two sides have clashed in the gold-medal game five times, with the Americans taking four of those contests, including the most recent inside the Edmonton COVID-19 bubble in 2021.

Canada are the defending champions after winning the postponed 2022 tournament over the summer and have a record 19 gold medals to the Americans’ five.

New Outdoor Rink!

There’s a new skating rink in the Southeast!

Located on the west side of Jack MacKenzie School (on Buckingham Drive)! Huge shout out to the City of Regina for the Winter Initiatives Grant that helped make this rink happen.

Gift it Forward with Cornwall Centre

Don't re-gift it, Gift It Forward!

From January 6 to 8, exchange your unwanted gift cards for a Cornwall Centre gift card* of equivalent value (up to $200) at Guest Services. All gift cards collected will be donated to Carmichael Outreach Inc.

*One per person, while supplies last. Some exceptions apply.