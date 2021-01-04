Need to Know: World Juniors, New Years Baby, and New Laws

Regina’s First Baby of 2021 is a Girl

At 2:13 a.m. on January 1, 2021, Veronica Rae Holzer was born to Karla and Dylan Holzer at Regina General Hospital, officially making her Regina’s first baby of 2021.

Veronica weighed 8 lbs. 1 oz. Her parents are from Regina, SK and are excited, along with her brother William and sister Victoria, to welcome Veronica to the family. Everyone is doing well.

Canada looks to book their ticket to the Gold medal game tonight at the World Juniors!

After Canada shut out the Russians 1-0 in a pre-tournament game on Dec. 23 the two teams meet again tonight at 5:00 with a chance to move onto the Gold medal game!

The United States and Finland will also match up in semi-final action at 8:30.

New rules and regulations coming to Canada in 2021

With 2020 behind us, a number of new rules and regulations are set to take effect this year.

Below are just some of the new rules and regulations set to come into effect federally and provincially in 2021:

NATIONWIDE

Bills to lose legal tender status

Hundreds of millions of $1, $2, $25, $500, and $1,000 bank notes will lose their legal tender status on Jan. 1.

Stores can still accept the bills if they choose to, however, this doesn’t mean that the bills are worthless as they can potentially be sold for more than face value to collectors.

Ban on single-use plastics

The federal government announced plastic bags, cutlery and other hard-to-recycle plastic items would be banned by the end of 2021.

Changes to workplace harassment legislation

The federal government’s new “Workplace Harassment and Violence Prevention Regulations” come into effect on Jan. 1, forcing federally-regulated organizations to formulate a workplace harassment policy, with an assessment of harassment risk factors and employee harassment training to be completed by Jan. 1, 2022.

SASKATCHEWAN

Commercial property tax changes

The Saskatchewan government has adjusted property tax percentages of value for commercial, industrial, elevator, railway, resource and pipeline properties to 85 per cent for the upcoming year, a savings of 15 per cent.