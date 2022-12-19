Need to Know: World Juniors, Outdoor Rinks, Charitable Donations Drop

World Juniors Pre Tournament Schedule

Pre tournament action starts tonight for Team Canada!

Canada Pre tournament schedule:

Today (December 19th) vs. Switzerland

December 21st vs. Slovakia

December 23rd vs. Finland

Outdoor Rinks

Get ready to lace up those skates! City crews were working to flood more than 50 outdoor rinks, and today (December 19), most boarded rinks will be ready for use. Stay up to date on the progress by visiting the outdoor rink schedule.

For complete information about outdoor winter fun in our city, visit Regina.ca/winterfun

Charitable donations in Sask. drop 30 per cent in a decade

Charitable donations in Saskatchewan have fallen consistently over the past decade, according to a new report.

The 2022 Generosity Index released by the Fraser Institute on Thursday indicates that every jurisdiction across the country saw a decrease in charitable giving based on tax records.

Across Canada, the percentage of tax filers donating to charity has fallen from 25.5 per cent in 2000 to 19.1 per cent in 2020, according to the institute.

In Saskatchewan, there was a 30 per cent drop, which was considered “the most profound” according to the report.