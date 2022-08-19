Need to Know: World Juniors, Parking Tickets, Plaza of Honour

World Juniors Semi-Finals

Canada will look to book a date in the gold medal game this afternoon in the World Juniors Semi-finals.

Canada will try to stay perfect in the tournament when they play Czechia at 2 pm. The teams met August 13th where Canada would take a 5-1 victory.

Sweden and Finland will play in the other semi-final at 6.

Here's how many parking tickets have been issued in Regina this year

The number of parking tickets issued in Regina through the first six months of the year is up 39 per cent from 2021 levels.

There were 18,721 parking tickets issued by the city between January and the end of June 2022, compared to 13,463 during that same period in 2021, according to data released by the city.

Riders' Plaza of Honour inductees

Weston Dressler, Mike McCullough, and Ken Miller will be inducted into the 2022 Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Plaza of Honour during a halftime ceremony at tonight’s (Aug. 19) home game.

Celebrate the Plaza of Honour Inductees before tomorrow’s game! Weston Dressler, Mike McCullough, and Ken Miller will be signing autographs at the Party in the Park starting at 5:30 with gates opening at 5.