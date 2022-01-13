Need to Know: World Juniors, Residential Plowing, Extracurricular Activities Public Schools
World Juniors Could Be Returning This Summer
In an interview with a Russian news agency, President of the IIHF Luc Tardif confirmed they are planning on rescheduling the 2022 World Juniors to this Summer!
Date and venue is said to be known during the upcoming Beijing Olympics he added.
Residential Plowing set to resume Friday
Residential Plowing is scheduled to start again on Friday, once crews hope to have completed a systematic plowing over higher traffic areas.
More details on the schedule coming this week https://www.regina.ca/transportation-roads-parking/seasonal-maintenance/snow-ice-control/residential-plow/
Extracurricular Activities are being paused at Regina Public Schools
The Regina Public School board is now suspending field trips and extra curricular activities.
While they will continue to monitor High School extra-curriculars Elementary competition between schools remains on pause.
Effective immediately all tournaments and field trips have been canceled in Regina and will be re-evaluated at the February break.
