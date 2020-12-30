Need to Know: World Juniors, Riders signing, and SK Covid Vaccine

Quinton Byfield had two goals and four assists and Devon Levi made 15 saves to pick up a shutout as Team Canada dominated Team Switzerland 10-0 to remain undefeated at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. The win sets up a New Year's Eve clash with Finland for first place in Group A.

Roughriders ink top receiver Shaq Evans to 1-year extension

The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed wide receiver Shaq Evans to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

The CFL All-star receiver was fourth in the league for receiving yards in 2019, collecting 1,334.

University of Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccine approved for human clinical trials

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Saskatchewan's Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) is headed for human clinical trials.

Health Canada approved VIDO's vaccine for the trials last week.

If all goes well with the human clinical trials, VIDO's vaccine could be ready for public use by late 2021.