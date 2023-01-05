Need to Know: World Juniors, SGI Scam, Regina Symphony

Canada beats U.S. to reach World Junior gold medal game

For the second time in just under five months, Canada will play for the World Junior Championship gold medal.

Connor Bedard scored yet again and added an assist as Canada defeated the United States 6-2 to advance to the tournament final against Czechia on Thursday, setting up a rematch of Canada's Boxing Day loss to open the tournament.

Canadian goaltender Thomas Milic stopped 43 of 45 shots in the win. He is undefeated since relieving original starter Ben Gaudreau in their opener.

SGI warns of 'overpayment refund' text scam circulating in Sask.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is warning residents about a texting scam circulating around the province.

In a tweet, SGI said the text informs people they are being sent a refund following an overpayment.

SGI said if your text includes a link, don’t click on it.

SGI encourages anyone who has received the message and has clicked on the link to contact their bank immediately.

Regina Symphony Chamber Players will play a free show

The Regina Symphony Chamber Players will be playing a free concert at the Moose Jaw Public Library coming up January 14th from 2 – 3 pm!

No registration is required but as space is limited members of the public are encouraged to arrive early to ensure a spot.