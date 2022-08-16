Canada holds off Finland to finish atop Group A

Connor Bedard scored and contributed an assist for Canada as the squad finished up the round robin 4-0 beating Finland 6-3.

The result was an important one for Canada, who finished the preliminary round atop Group A. They'll face Group B's Switzerland (1-3-0) in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 5 pm.

Regina-born actor Tatiana Maslany making MCU debut as 'She Hulk'

A Regina-born actor will be making her superhero debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) this week, playing the lead role in ‘She Hulk: Attorney at Law’

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, the titular She-Hulk, as she works as an attorney in New York City.

Maslany was born in Regina and graduated from Dr. Martin LeBoldus High School, according to her IMDB page. She performed at the Globe Theatre in Regina from 2003 to 2007 in several stage productions.

Ahead of the premiere, a massive green bus bench was spotted in Regina near Mosaic Stadium.

Kraft Heinz voluntary recall of select Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink

Kraft Heinz is announcing a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages.

The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of their factories. Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected.

The “Best When Used By” date on the products is June 25, 2023.

https://news.kraftheinzcompany.com/press-releases-details/2022/Kraft-Heinz-voluntary-recall-of-select-Capri-Sun-Wild-Cherry-Flavored-Juice-Drink/default.aspx