Need to Know: World Juniors, SK Female Junior Hockey League, Touchdown Atlantic

Canada World Juniors Pre Tournament Continues Tonight!

Canada Pre tournament schedule:

December 21st vs. Slovakia

December 23rd vs. Finland

The preliminary round starts Boxing Day for Canada against Czechia

New Saskatchewan Female Junior Hockey League

The Hockey Saskatchewan Board of Directors has proudly approved the creation of a new Junior hockey league for Female players in the province.

This new Under-22 (U22) league will be up and running next year and a Hockey Saskatchewan AAA/AA Task Team is working on the process that will be put in place to seek applications from communities to be a part of the inaugural 2023-24 season.

For more details: https://hockeysask.ca/news/listing/new-saskatchewan-female-junior-hockey-league-to-begin-play-in-fall-2023

Riders, Argonauts to faceoff in Touchdown Atlantic 2023

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will faceoff for Touchdown Atlantic on July, 29, 2023 in Halifax, N.S.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced the rematch of last year’s Touchdown Atlantic on Tuesday.

In 2022, the game was held at Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., the game sold out in under 24 hours and featured a crowd of almost 11,000. The Argos defeated the Riders 30-24.