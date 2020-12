Need to Know: World Juniors, Snow Route, & Holiday Schedule

World Junior pre-competition starts for Team Canada this evening vs. Russia at 7:00 pm on TSN.

Canada will start the tournament on Boxing Day vs. Germany.

Snow Route Declared

The City of Regina has declared snow routes in effect. This means there is no on-street parking along the identified routes for a 24-hour period. This parking ban allows crews to plow the roads from curb to curb, improving traffic flow along the busy roadways. As well, it helps make roads passable for emergency response vehicles.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 there is no parking along the snow route until 6 a.m. on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Blue signs with a white snowflake help identify where there is no parking during the 24-hour ban. Vehicles which remain parked on the snow route during the temporary parking ban will be ticketed. Check out the map on Regina.ca/snowroutes to learn where snow routes are located.

go online to Regina.ca/snowroutes to find out when snow routes have been declared.

Holiday Schedule

Christmas Day – Friday, December 25, 2020

New Year’s Day – Friday, January 1, 2021