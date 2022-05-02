Need to Know: Worst Roads, Riders Tickets, New Exhibit

Saskatchewan’s Worst Roads

The list for CAAs Saskatchewan’s Worst Roads is officially out!

Riders Tickets Going on Sale

Single game tickets for the 2022 Roughrider season go on sale on Tomorrow (May 3rd) at 10:00 AM.

North America’s Largest Indigenous Modern Beadwork exhibit opened in Regina

The Mackenzie Art Gallery opened The Radical Stitch exhibit over the weekend! The exhibit is the largest collection of Indigenous beadwork ever show in North America and will be on display for the next four months.