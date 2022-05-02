iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
16°C

Need to Know: Worst Roads, Riders Tickets, New Exhibit

NEED-TO-KNOW-POLOPOLY

Saskatchewan’s Worst Roads

The list for CAAs Saskatchewan’s Worst Roads is officially out!

  1. Mayfair Crescent, Regina, Saskatchewan
  2. Saskatchewan 47, Springside, Saskatchewan
  3. Highway 9, Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan
  4. Saskatchewan 155, La Loche, Saskatchewan
  5. Saskatchewan 5, Buchanan, Saskatchewan
  6. Circle Drive, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
  7. 4 Avenue Viaduct Southwest, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
  8. Grant Drive, Regina, Saskatchewan
  9. Ingersoll Crescent, Regina, Saskatchewan
  10. 9 Avenue Southwest, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

 

Riders Tickets Going on Sale

Single game tickets for the 2022 Roughrider season go on sale on Tomorrow (May 3rd) at 10:00 AM.

 

North America’s Largest Indigenous Modern Beadwork exhibit opened in Regina

The Mackenzie Art Gallery opened The Radical Stitch exhibit over the weekend! The exhibit is the largest collection of Indigenous beadwork ever show in North America and will be on display for the next four months.

12