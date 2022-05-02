Need to Know: Worst Roads, Riders Tickets, New Exhibit
Saskatchewan’s Worst Roads
The list for CAAs Saskatchewan’s Worst Roads is officially out!
- Mayfair Crescent, Regina, Saskatchewan
- Saskatchewan 47, Springside, Saskatchewan
- Highway 9, Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan
- Saskatchewan 155, La Loche, Saskatchewan
- Saskatchewan 5, Buchanan, Saskatchewan
- Circle Drive, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- 4 Avenue Viaduct Southwest, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
- Grant Drive, Regina, Saskatchewan
- Ingersoll Crescent, Regina, Saskatchewan
- 9 Avenue Southwest, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
Riders Tickets Going on Sale
Single game tickets for the 2022 Roughrider season go on sale on Tomorrow (May 3rd) at 10:00 AM.
North America’s Largest Indigenous Modern Beadwork exhibit opened in Regina
The Mackenzie Art Gallery opened The Radical Stitch exhibit over the weekend! The exhibit is the largest collection of Indigenous beadwork ever show in North America and will be on display for the next four months.
