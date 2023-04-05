Need to Know: Worst Roads, STARS Radiothon, Pats Playoffs

Voting now open for CAA Saskatchewan's 'Worst Roads' campaign

CAA Saskatchewan has begun its annual Worst Roads campaign and its inviting the public to participate.

From April 4 to 25, votes will be accepted by drivers from across Saskatchewan as they nominate the worst, unsafe roads in the province.

The top ten list will be revealed on April 26, according to CAA.

Last year, Regina took the top prize for Mayfair Crescent as well as the eighth and ninth spots on the list.

More information about voting and the contest itself can be found on CAA Saskatchewan’s website.

STARS Critical Care on the Air

STARS Third Annual Critical Care on the Air Radiothon continues today!

Help save lives and provide critical care anywhere to those that work, play, visit, and live in Saskatchewan. Listen live today and tomorrow (April 4th & 5th) and donate to support STARS on every mission. More info: stars.ca

Pats Game Four tonight!

The Saskatoon Blades forced extra-time with 27 seconds left in the third and completed the comeback in overtime, defeating the Pats 4-3 on Tuesday inside the Brandt Centre.

Game four goes tonight from the Brandt Centre with limited tickets available before the teams return to Saskatoon for Game five on Friday!