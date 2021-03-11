Need to Know: XFL and CFL, Bus Route to Winnipeg, & Vaccines

CFL, XFL in discussions about potential partnership

Twenty-six years after being released by the Calgary Stampeders, Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson is looking at re-establishing his CFL ties.

Both the CFL and XFL revealed Wednesday they're poised to begin serious discussions about a potential partnership. Neither side would say who initiated talks first, only that they've agreed to collaborate on ways to grow football.

"It's an exciting moment for us to really start talking about how do we collaborate," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said. "That's a great word and it's at the heart of this.”

In a statement Wednesday, the XFL put its plans to return in the spring of 2022 on hold, "pending the outcome of our conversations with the CFL."

The timing of the talks is curious, given the CFL has a bigger, more immediate challenge before it -- resuming play in 2021 after being forced to cancel the '20 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rider Express bringing back Winnipeg to Regina bus service

Saskatchewan-based bus company is giving a route to Winnipeg another shot in the coming weeks.

Rider Express is restarting its Winnipeg to Regina Service on March 19.

The once-a-week trip will cost $100, and would leave Winnipeg at 926 Sherbrook Street in front of Maple Bus Lines at 11 p.m. The bus would stop in Portage la Prairie, Brandon, Virden, and Moosomin before arriving in Regina.

The new route is one of many more coming, as the company aims to reach its goal of connecting Canada.

Sask. residents 85 and over can book vaccinations online, by phone

An online and phone-based vaccination booking system will be available in Saskatchewan beginning on Thursday.

At 8 a.m. Thursday morning Saskatchewan residents 85 years old and over will be eligible to schedule their vaccination appointment online or over the phone.

The Vaccine Call Centre will operate from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week at 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829).

Those who want to book an appointment online will need their valid health card and contact information for follow-up information.

It’s possible for locations to temporarily book up, as it’s expected that demand will be greater than the supply at times.

Based on vaccine supply, the SHA will expand the age groups eligible to book vaccinations.

The province also said it will phase out the current process of direct phone calls to those eligible.

All adults in Saskatchewan are expected to have access to COVID-19 vaccines by mid-year, the premier said during a news conference Tuesday.