Need to Know: Yard Waste Service, Agribition, Riders Pre-Screening

Curbside Food and Yard Waste Service Coming to Regina

After a successful pilot, City Council has approved a city-wide curbside food and yard waste service to be rolled out in fall 2023.

Here’s a look at what residents can expect in 2023:

A 240-litre green cart will be used to collect the material – this is two-thirds the size of the blue carts that residents have today

All food scraps, including meat, bones, dairy and greases, yard waste and soiled paper (paper towel, cardboard and tissues) can go into the green cart which will divert roughly 50 per cent of the waste that is currently going into the garbage in Regina

Residents can use compostable bags

Green carts will be collected weekly between April and October and biweekly between November and March; garbage will be collected biweekly year-round

Green carts will continue to be collected from pilot households through to city-wide rollout with material being processed at a small composting site at the landfill.

Learn more at Regina.ca/waste.

Day 4 Agribition: Cattle, Stock Dogs, Sheep and more

Day 4 of Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) features a special announcement by the Canadian Beef Breeds Council (CBBC) on the advancements being made in the development of the Canadian Beef Improvement Network (CBIN). Both CBBC CEO Sandy Russell and CBBC President and CBIN Chair David Sibbald will be available for interviews.

Canadian Beef Breeds Council (CBBC) announcement 9:15 a.m.

Other Thursday show highlights include:

International Stock Dog Championship Trials – 8 a.m. in the Brandt Centre

Commercial Sheep and Market Lamb Show – 4 p.m. in the Canada Centre Arena

Beef breed shows and sales today, including the Canadian National Black Angus and Red Angus show, Charolais Player’s Classic bull show and Limousin show, as well as Shorthorn, Hereford, Limousin, Charolais and Gelbvieh sales.

The complete schedule of events can be viewed at agribition.com

Riders Pre-Screening Starts Friday

With Agribition in town, we want fans to be prepared for congestion and limited parking. Set aside extra time in your day for pre-screening at the Rider Ticket Office and receive a free #BEL13VE cowbell

Screening will happen from the ticket office:

Friday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM