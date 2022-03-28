Need to Know: YMCA Childcare Facility, Rec Space in the North East, SHA Scam

New YMCA Childcare Facility

YMCA announced the development of a new childcare facility and centre that will offer programming focused on early childhood and ongoing development in partnership and collaboration with Sherwood Co-op.

With over 19,000 sq/ft of opportunities, this new facility will be home to 170 licensed childcare spaces & will offer dedicated space for YMCA charitable programs that engage participants in education and personal development.

This initiative is made possible thanks to a unique and generous partnership with Sherwood Co-op. Their investment will address the need for us all to reconnect as a community.

We appreciate the incredible support, and we look forward to bringing this partnership to you to continue building healthy communities and ensure our community is thriving.

For more information: https://bit.ly/ymca_coop

Residents Invited to Provide Input on Recreation Space and Park Amenities in the North East

The City of Regina launched a survey to seek feedback from residents on a replacement recreation centre space in the North East.

The facility will be part of the new North Regina Joint-Use School at the site of the current Imperial School. The new joint-use school is a project of the Regina Public and Catholic School boards that will replace Imperial, McDermid, St. Peter and St. Michael Community schools.

As part of this engagement, the City is also seeking feedback on a new playground and replacement spray pad which will be built in Imperial Park. Resident and key stakeholder input will be used to inform preferred building features for the recreation centre, recreational programs, as well as future playground and spray pad amenities.

Construction of the playground and spray pad at Imperial Park is set to begin this summer. The playground will open fall 2022, with the spray pad opening spring 2023. Contingent on budget approval for the school to proceed to construction, the North East Community Centre will be relocated and will open spring 2025.

Residents are invited to visit Regina.ca/northeast between March 25 and April 3 to learn more and to complete the Imperial School Site and Park Recreation Survey.

Saskatchewan Health Authority warning of a scam

SHA is warning the public of scam texts that states the SHA is paying $100 to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

The SHA said the only texts they’ll ever send is confirmation of a booked appointment and of PCR COVID test results.