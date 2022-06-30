Need To Know: YWCA, Saskatchewan Order Of Merit Winners, Sk Storms

Ground broken for new YWCA centre to serve women and families

More than 150 people were out under the bright sunshine Tuesday afternoon for the sod turning that kicked off the construction of the Regina YWCA’s new centre for women and families on Retallack Street. The new centre will include Indigenous ways of knowing, being and healing.

The provincial government is also contributing $1 million through the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, and the City of Regina is providing the land, which was valued at $2 million.

Private and corporate donors have contributed $14 million, and a fundraising campaign expected to start later this year will aim to raise the remaining $6 million.

The building is expected to open in the fall of 2024.

Eight honoured with Saskatchewan Order of Merit

Eight people who have worked to make the province a better place are being rewarded for their efforts with the Saskatchewan Order of Merit.

Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty announced the newest recipients of the province’s highest honour Tuesday, thanking them for their work to improve Saskatchewan.

The 2022 recipients of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit are:

Wayne Brownlee (Saskatoon)

Carol GoldenEagle (Regina Beach)

Trevor Herriot (Regina)

John Hopkins (Regina) (awarded posthumously)

Shirley Isbister (Saskatoon)

Harry Lafond (Muskeg Lake Cree Nation)

Dr. Alan Rosenberg (Saskatoon)

Marilyn Whitehead (Saskatoon)

The Saskatchewan Order of Merit was introduced in 1985 to “recognize excellence and achievement from outstanding Saskatchewan citizens.” Since that time, 266 people have received the honour.

Wild Weather Hits Saskatchewan again – Tornado Warning Issued

On the eve of the 110th anniversary of the cyclone that hit Regina killing 28 and injuring 300, Saskatchewan is under yet another series of watches and warnings.

A series of severe thunderstorm watches and warnings as well as warnings of tornado activity were issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada late Wednesday afternoon.

Several unconfirmed reports of tornados touching down were made near Foam Lake – with harrowing photos being taken by witnesses and posted to social media.